Former First Lady of the United States of America (USA), Michelle Obama, has opened up on relationships and her marriage with her husband, Barack Obama.

The 56-year-old delighted her followers with a beautiful throwback post of her and husband ,59, on their wedding day while noting that relationships take lots of work.

She wrote on Instagram:

Last week on The #MichelleObamaPodcast, Conan and I reflected on our marriages. This relationship can be one of the most foundational pieces of our identities—bringing us so much joy, meaning, and support every single day.

But one thing is for sure: It also takes a lot of work; a lot of honesty with ourselves and our partners.

That’s one thing I’ve learned. I’d love to hear some of the things you’ve learned about marriage and about yourself. Let me know in the comment.

