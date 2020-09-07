Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, has backed the club to participate in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors have been given the nod by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to represent the country in next season’s Caf inter-club competition following the truncation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League due to coronavirus outbreak.

The depth of the squad has been widely questioned by a section of the fans.

But Frimpong, who currently plays in Guinea, believes the club’s participation could be a blessing in disguise for the team.

“Such decisions are normally taken by the Board of Directors, management and technical term,” he told Kumasi based Hello FM.

“Using coach CK Akonnor’s era where we were not active, the management took a bold decision for us to represent Ghana. We even exceeded our target by qualifying for the group stage.

“When we play in Africa, it raises the value of the players where some even get better offers for the club to earn something.

“So if the Board decides to allow the team to take the opportunity, it is good,” he concluded.

Kotoko have confirmed their participation in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ashgold have announced their participation in the Caf Confederations Cup next season.