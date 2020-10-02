Former Musicians Association of Ghana (MUSIGA) president, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour has finally revealed the cause of his father’s death.

Reports were rife in April 2020 of his father, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour dying of the deadly infectious coronavirus while seeking medical attention at the Ridge hospital.

However, he maintains the claims are false, stating he never received a report from the hospital about the latter’s status.

“We asked countless times but we never got the result, officially. Later I got briefed by the family that they had given us the cause of death and it was Hypertension and not COVID,” Obour disclosed on Accra-based Metro TV monitored by Adomonline.com

ALSO READ:

According to him, prior to his father’s death, he (Obour) tested negative for the virus.

However, because his father was positive and he was his father’s caretaker, he had to do another test which also came out negative.

Three members of Obour’s family, together with about 33 contacts from Asante Dwaso were also tested following rumours that he lied to health officers about his late father’s coronavirus status.