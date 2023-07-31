Mrs Lordina Mahama does not let an opportunity to eulogise her husband, John Dramani Mahama slip past.

As they celebrate 31 years of pure bliss, she has taken to social media to express her profound love for the former president who she rightly described as the love of her life and father of her children.

In her post, Lady Lordina Mahama expressed her gratitude to God for the 31 years of love, companionship, and shared experiences with her husband and prayed for a strengthened bond between them.

She also prayed for good health, long life and happiness as they reach more milestones in their marital journey.

The couple’s enduring love story has been an inspiration to many, and their commitment to each other has been evident throughout their time in the public eye.

As Lordina Mahama’s heartfelt message circulated on social media, many well-wishers and supporters joined in celebrating the couple’s anniversary.

They poured out their love and prayers, wishing them continued happiness and many more years of love and togetherness.