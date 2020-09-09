Controversial man of God, Prophet Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has revealed he goes everywhere including church with a gun.

The reason for this, he said, is he has become a target to many for his explosive comments, especially about politicians.

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, who disclosed this in an interview, added that, his gun is licensed for his protection.

Justifying his action, Prophet Owusu-Bempah cited how a disciple of Jesus had a knife with him and even attacked an opponent attempting to hurt Jesus Christ to buttress his point.

He indicted that though he has the protection of God, physical battles must be fought with physical weapons.

“Many anointed men of God have been murdered in church so I have to protect myself so it does not happen to me,” he stressed.

The Glorious Word Power Ministry founder narrated how he was nearly killed by some unknown assailants in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi but for the gun, “I would have been a dead man.”

“Elijah (in the Bible) run into the forest when he was pursued but here in Accra, by the time you start running into the forest, you would have been gunned down already. So, for me, I won’t run but face you physically and spiritually,” he opined..

