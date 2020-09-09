With her symbolic headgear on, she needs no introduction. Akumaa Mama Zimbi is the only female ‘Sex Doctor’ who commands the airwaves with advanced sex education that spices up relationships between spouses and those eager to tie the knot.

The broadcaster and cultural icon, known privately as Dr Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi with many awards to her credit, is back with her stimulating Odo Ahomaso sex talk show on Adom TV.

The long-standing midnight show host has affirmed her enthusiasm to give sexual education that will help married couples maintain a healthy and better relationship.

Coming to viewers’ screens after a short hiatus, Mama Zimbi has spiced up the show with new enthusing segments that will help couples explore certain hidden codes about their partners they might take lifetime to find.

Starting from September 2020, Adom TV patrons are to expect more intimate talks to stimulate erotic encounters at 11pm every Friday.