Automobile dealers in Ghana have rejected plans by the National Democratic Congress to scrap the ban on the importation of salvaged cars.

During the manifesto launch of the party, flagbearer John Dramani Mahama said he will scrap the ban imposed under the current New Patriotic Party administraion.

But, president of the Automobile Dealers Association, Erick Kwaku Boateng, told The Big Agenda on Adom TV that car dealers are responsible citizens who won’t be content with importing burnt, very badly crushed vehicles and over-aged cars into Ghana.

He said they rather want slightly damaged vehicles to be imported into the country.

The Head of Transport at the Office of the President, Odeneho Oppong, told The Big Agenda that the government has set up a committee to change the Customs Amendment Act that bans the importation of many used vehicles.

He said a 35 percent tax slapped on salvaged cars has already been scaled down to between 10 and 20 percent.