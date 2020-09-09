Despite the ban on social gathering, hundred’s of Teshie inhabitants, last Friday, September 4, 2020, gathered to celebrate their section of the Homowo festival.

Homowo is a festival celebrated in the latter part of each year by the Ga community.

However, because of the global pandemic, which has made ban on social gatherings necessary, communities like Nungua and Jamestown couldn’t celebrate with a big crowd .

However, Teshie, a coastal community in the Ledzokuku Municipal District in the Greater Accra region, celebrated it in a grand style.

On its streets were motor and bicycle display, sound speakers and traffic causing big crowd who enjoyed themselves without regard for the covid-19 protocols.