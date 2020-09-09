The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is promising to build well-equipped clinics in all cocoa growing areas in the country.

This is to ensure that farmers, who grow Ghana’s cash crops, get the best healthcare in their communities.

Already, there are Cocoa Clinics in Accra, Eastern, Ashanti and Western regions and the NDC intends to replicate it in many areas.

This was contained in its ‘People’s Manifesto’ launched on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.

Explaining how the NDC will operationalise this, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo South Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Eric Opoku, said the clinics will be funded by COCOBOD.

Apart from building the clinics, he said the farmers and their dependents will also benefit from the Free Primary Healthcare in the next NDC government.

Mr Opoku, who is also the NDC’s spokesperson on Agriculture, said they will create a biometric database of all cocoa farmers and make available at all cocoa clinics for easy access to the free healthcare.

The Asunafo South MP assured all the promises in the manifesto are doable if the NDC is given the needed support.