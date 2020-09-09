Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, says he has not endorsed any political party after a three-year-old video where he was spotted riding an ‘Okada’ resurfaced on social media.

In the video, Stonebwoy, who was recording a live video of himself on the motorbike, said he was running late for a show, hence, took the motorcycle to make sure he arrived on time.

Sometimes you need to join Okada. Too much traffic in town. Okada is good for the people…running late for a concert, Stonebwoy had said.

Meanwhile, one of the main campaign promises of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020 is to legalise ‘Okada’, hence many presumed the musician was endorsing the political party’s promise but in his latest tweet, Stonebwoy set the records straight.

He explained that he hasn’t endorsed NDC’s promise to legalise commercial motorbike operations aka ‘Okada’.

He said:

My attention has been drawn to a 3-Year-old video of me riding on an OKADA. Which is being Publicized As An Endorsement For A Political Party.. I disassociate Myself From this.. Please I Beg this is NOT in ANY WAY an ENDORSEMENT For ANY POLITICAL PARTY #GodBlessGhana

