The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that the mop-up registration exercise for the Greater Accra region has ended. It ended yesterday, September 8, 2020,.

The NIA began the mop-up registration in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, August 24, 2020.

The Authority, however, noted that although the mop-up registration has ended, the “issuance of printed cards will continue at all registration centres till Friday, 11th September 2020.”

It, therefore, advised “applicants who have not received their Ghana Cards” to go for them during the period.

The exercise is targeted at persons aged 15 and above who could not be registered for the Ghana card during the mass registration exercise.

The NIA conducted a similar exercise from Sunday, August 2, to Sunday, August 16, 2020, in the Oti, Volta and Ashanti regions.