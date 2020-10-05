Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev, Isaac Owusu Bempah has disclosed plans to sue Stacy Offei Darko’s mother for murder allegations.

Miss Darko died two years ago after a failed surgery, and her mother believes Rev Bempah and his ex-wife introduced her to the doctor who worked on her.

But, the church leader denied ever knowing the doctor or having any relation with the deceased except for a prophecy of doom he gave her; warning her not to proceed with her planned surgery.

Two years after her death and its related reports have died down, her mother in a throwback session interview reiterated Rev Bempah was allegedly involved.

She said aside the introduction to the doctor, the pastor is an occult who used her daughter’s blood for his demonic sacrifices.

But Rev. Bempah, in a latest interview with Adom FM, said he will drag the deceased’s mother to court to account for her murder and occultism claims.

“After listening to her radio interview, I called her to restore peace but she hurled insults at me and called me an occult. I want to report the issue to the police and drag her to court to respond to those claims because they have affected me ever since,” he said.

