Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, is finally off the market as she gets engaged to her newly-found sweetheart.

Her spouse, Fidelis Anosike, is a publisher of one of Nigeria’s major newspaper, The Daily Times as well as a mogul in the area of entrepreneurship.

According to reports, the on-screen goddess and her lover got engaged some time ago, and have been privately putting in plans for their upcoming wedding.

Rita Dominic, some days ago, organised a pre-wedding bash, of which other legendary actresses were in attendance.

A video clip uploaded shows her mingling with her industry colleagues including Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw and Uche Jombo in what is being reported to be her pre-hen night.

After keeping a low profile of her lover, Rita has finally flaunted him in some photos she shared on Instagram.

She was enjoying his warm embrace as they almost locked lips.

Congratulations are in order for the actress, especially as her previous marriage plan ended on rocks.

For undisclosed reasons, she backed out few months to the wedding over some signs she said could not be overlooked.

This makes her engagement with Fidelis her second.

Deep throat sources say their wedding have been slated for 18th and 19th of April.