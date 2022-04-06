Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew, was a power-house for his side against Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Palace striker scored a sumptuous goal to continue his notable goal scoring record against the Gunners.

The Ghana international got his side’s second goal as the Eagles overcame the Gunners 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

Speaking after the game, the 30-year-old was excited to find the back of the net after sometime and admitted he would love to register more goals before the end of the season.

” I hope this is not the last goal I will score, I hope there’s more to come in the last few games of the season.”

The 30-year-old found the net from Andersen’s crisp pass to score his second goal after 55 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal’s top-four hope has taken a significant dent after defeat by Crystal Palace that leaves Tottenham in fourth place after the Premier League weekend.