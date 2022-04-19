It’s a day of celebration and memory making for Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, as she ties the knot with her lover, Fidelis Anosike.

The actress on, Tuesday, April 19, formalised her union with her sweetheart in a traditional ceremony organised in her hometown in Imo State.

The event is dubbed the #reeldeel, and her first marriage at age 46.

She dazzled in a short yet gorgeous traditional wear and adorned herself with beads to represent her Igbo culture.

She rocked a blue high slit dress made with see-through lace in the tummy area.

Her late father’s compound turned into a festive location as Nollywood stars, friends and kinsmen gathered to witness the talk-of-the-town wedding.

Rita’s colleague actresses also showed up in their numbers and the joy on their faces depicted the happiness they have as she begins her new journey.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared the pictures and videos of her attire.

