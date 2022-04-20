Pretty Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has turned heads on social media with a new video of her dressed in a stunning outfit while attending a marriage ceremony.

The actress, in a video on Instagram, was seen wearing an emerald-themed dress which fit her perfectly.

Lydia Forson’s attire was accessorised with what looked like gemstones that were glittering as the lights hit them.

The ever-radiant actress complemented her pretty dress with what looked like a bulb made from the same emerald material.

Lydia Forson was seen wearing popular African headgear, popularly known as ‘Helen, which was also glittering under the light.

To put the icing on the cake in her flawless looks, Lydia Forson had been made up to look as beautiful as ever. The actress indicated that she was in Nigeria for the wedding of superstar actress Rita Dominic which happened on April 19, 2022.

After posting the video of herself, Lydia Forson captioned it: “When @ritadominic said ‘I’d love my Ghanaian sister to be there’, she didn’t have a to say much else….”