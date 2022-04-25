The Founder and leader of Lighthouse Chapel, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has revealed how he sent a message of gratitude to two doctors after the sudden demise of his son.

The gesture, he said is because these doctors really helped his family.

Speaking during the Sunday, April 24, 2022, service at his First Love Church in Accra, the popular evangelist said all he could remember within that moment was the need to say thank you to these two doctors.

“When my son died, I sent a message to some doctors – two of them, and I said… I told someone to tell them, Thank You, because they really helped him. I said, ‘Say thank you to them’ because that’s all I remember about them: they really helped him. You’ll always remember the people who helped,” he said.

