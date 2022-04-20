President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has visited the home of the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, to commiserate with him on the passing of his eldest son.

The news of the death of Dr David Heward-Mills broke on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, but with little information on exactly what led to his death.

In photos shared by the president on his Facebook page, he said he visited the family to sympathise with them.

ALSO READ:

“On Tuesday, 19th April 2022, I visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), to express the sympathies and condolences of my family and I, on the tragic loss of his son.

“I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort and love of the Almighty in these difficult times,” the post said.

The president also signed a book of condolence opened in the memory of the late David Heward-Mills.