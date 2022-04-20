Actress turned media personality, Xandy Kamel, has brighten up social media with some photos to celebrate her birthday.

The actress has warranted stares and comments on her Instagram page after sharing some semi-nude photos.

Hiding beneath a pile of bouquet was an adorned Xandy who was fully glammed up, yet devoid of clothes.

Captioning the eye-tensioning photos, she said she was celebrating a year of being wiser, stronger and happier.

This would be the first birthday after as a single woman after a year-long marriage.