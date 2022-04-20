Life has knocked him down countless times but that did not deter him from chasing his dreams and striving to succeed in life.



To him, he is perseverance and determination personified.



This is the intriguing story of Philip Danquah, a man who used to be a street vendor but is now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of St Philips Enterprise.



Taking his turn on Adom TV’s M’ashyse3 show, Mr Danquah stated he had the choice to build himself a great story, hence, did not allow anything to get in his way despite the hard times.



“I had a friend who was living in Accra and when he returned to the village, I decided to follow him. So I sold my coal pot and had GHS3.00 which we used for transport and we came to sell panties with my start-up capital of GH2.40.



“We started the business and the first day, taskforce (Abayee) took our things and we had to go and beg for our goods but the taskforce member agreed to take part of my things before handing it over which I agreed,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.



Following that experience, Mr Danquah recounted he moved from Accra Central to Circle to continue his business but that was also not pleasant but he endured.



But his major breakthrough was during the 2000 general election when he and about 11 other young men decided to return to their village to cast their votes.



However, just before the bus set off, he had a change of mind and jumped out of the bus with his bag.



“I immediately came to set up for the day’s job and God being so good, the day’s sales were very good and for my friends, there was a run-off and they had to stay back to vote again and also spend the Christmas but I worked throughout the period.



“When they returned within that short time, I had saved enough money and was about to secure a shop for my business,” he recounted.



Fast forward, he secured a big shop for wholesale and retail business and is now a successful businessman who has become a household name.

Listen to the full story in the video above: