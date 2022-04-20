A video of Ghanaian socialite and self-acclaimed billionaire, Shatta Bandle, playing football has thrown social media into a state of frenzy.

In the video, Shatta bandle was spotted on the pitch displaying his skills with a captain band.

He wore a Neymar Junior number 10 jersey as he skillfully scores in what appeared as a penalty kick.

Shatta Bandle, who could not hide his joy after the goal, went ahead to dance in celebration of his victory.

He took to his Instagram page to post the video which has attracted hilarious reactions.

In his caption, he tagged himself as the best player, claiming he is paid $98 million a month without revealing his club.

Watch the video below: