A high school teacher has lost his job after watching pornography on his laptop during class that was then projected in front of his class.

Things could get a whole lot worse for Kevin Welchel who could face a year in prison or a $4,000 fine if convicted.

His school, Klein Collins Heigh School in Houston, Texas, is now considering legal action against him for displaying ‘harmful material to a minor’.

One mother told the local Houston Chronicle that what he did was ‘very inappropriate’ and ‘very, very unprofessional’.

Another defended him saying: ‘He was an excellent teacher and our children loved him,’ the parent said. ‘It’s really unfortunate that this happened.’

Speaking on behalf of the school district, Justin Elbert said: ‘The individual was immediately removed and is no longer employed by the district.

‘The district does not tolerate such completely unacceptable conduct.’

Welchel’s neighbors were shocked over the incident and spoke highly of him.

‘Our relations with Kevin and his wife have always been very positive. They are very active and supportive parents to their two children,’ a couple told KPRC 2. ‘I think this allegation needs to be checked out thoroughly.’

Lawyer and legal analyst Cordt Akers said Welchel’s case may be hard to defend.

He said: ‘Based on the facts we have, this is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

‘The defensive to this the only intent he had was scientific or educational, but based on the facts we have I don’t think this material is going to cut that.’