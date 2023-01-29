A Nigerian footballer, Segun Idowu, has slumped and died at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, Kogi State.

It was gathered that he fell unconscious following a collision with his teammate. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but sadly died before arrival.

The Kogi State Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Suleiman Isah Umar, confirmed the sad news to newsmen.

”We were shocked this morning when we received with a heavy heart the news that Segun, a footballer with Barnet FC, Lokoja who slumped and fell on the field after a collision with his team mate has passed away.”

Per reports gathered, the footballer was quickly revived and rushed to the hospital while he was showing some signs of consciousness.

However, the situation soon changed again for the worst.

“We were on the field when the collision happened. He was revived and quickly rushed to the hospital. Report coming out of the hospital said he was doing fine and we kept praying all along that God Almighty intervenes only to get the sad news that he has given up the ghost.”