The Rivers State High Court has sentenced one Bestman Lekia to death by hanging for killing four people and using one of his victims’ intestines to prepare plantain porridge.

Lekia was also said to have burnt buildings in a community in Khana Local Government Area of the state.

The convict orchestrated the crime with the help of his accomplices who are currently at large.

Lekia and his gang first kidnapped one Loveday Mmeabe, took him to a place where they removed his intestines and used them to prepare a plantain meal in Okwalie community in Khana area in 2019.

The trial Judge found Lekia guilty of murder, kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery, saying prosecution lawyer proved his case beyond every reasonable doubt.

Justice Enebeli said the attitude of Lekia throughout his trial proved that he was a hardened criminal, cultist and terrorist.

He ruled that Lekia should be hanged on his neck until he’s confirmed dead.

The state prosecutor, Chidi Ekeh, described the judgment as erudite saying the judgment would save Ogoni community and Rivers State.

Ekeh said though he is not happy that someone would die, the State would have failed if Lekia had been allowed to walk free without facing justice.