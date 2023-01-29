The police have arrested four persons who attacked a fuel filling station and murdered a security guard in the early hours of Saturday, 28th January 2023 at Wassa Agona in the Western Region.

The suspects, Francis Ebuka, Wisdom Justway, Samuel Chibuzor and Kinglsy Okechuku alias Kofi Kingsly in the course of the robbery also subjected the fuel attendants to severe beatings and made away with an unspecified amount of money together with the filling station’s CCTV Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and mobile phones belonging to the victims.

Upon receiving information concerning the robbery attack, Police patrol teams within the catchment area mobilized and proceeded to the scene and in the course of the operation arrested suspect Francis Ebuka, Wisdom Justway and Samuel Chibuzor who were fleeing the robbery scene on a motorbike.

A search conducted on them led to the recovery of a black hood, a handbag containing two mobile phones and an amount GH₵ 20,722.00.

The Police team further pursued the fourth suspect, Kingsly Okechuku to a hotel near Bogoso where an amount of 44,852, suspected to be part of their booty, was retrieved from him.

Other items recovered from the suspects included the DVR components of the CCTV setup stolen by the suspects together with two pinch bars and a Ghana Card belonging to one of the victims.

All four suspects are currently in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.