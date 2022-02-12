A throwback photo of repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, has thrown social media into a state of frenzy.

The photo, which was taken almost two decades ago, revealed the humble beginnings of Agradaa, real name Patricia Asiedu.

It was during her good old days of Junior High School at Nkawkaw, when she was active in football.

Agradaa had once mentioned in an interview that her motive for schooling was not to learn, but to get a chance to head the school team.

She indicated that she was not academically brilliant, but was a beast in the field of play.

The latest photo has attested to that fact as she is seen in the midst of eight other players who were poised for the game.