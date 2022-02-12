A pastor has cautioned unmarried women against trusting their lovers to the extent of among other things securing a loan for them [men] using their name.

According to the man of God, after taking such high risks for a man, he will leave you and go for another woman.

In a video making the rounds online, the clergyman is heard passionately saying: “Young ladies let me tell you. Unless you are married to the man, never use your name to secure a loan for a man. Never use your name to buy a car for a man who doesn’t like to work. Don’t use your name!

ALSO READ:

“Ladies you are too important. He will hurt you. He will break your heart and he will spoil your credit history.

“Don’t do it! And afterwards, he will leave you and go for another woman.”