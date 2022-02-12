Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has sent a word of friendly advice to prominent people, especially government officials.

In a Facebook post, the politician educated them on how to answer calls from journalists who are interested in interviewing them on pressing subjects.

He further asked them not to ever feel compelled to answer on the first call because they have to crosscheck, consult and prepare well.

It is unclear why Mr Otchere-Darko took to social media to give such an advice.

Small advice to prominent people, particularly government officials: Don’t ever feel compelled to comment straightaway when called by a journalist. You can always say, “I’m sorry can you please call me back later?” It offers you the chance to crosscheck, consult and prepare well.

