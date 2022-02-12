A Twitter fanatic has brought to light the emotion-filled letter his father wrote to him after he was caught watching pornographic films.

The Nigerian pharmacist, identified simply as Mr Mekzy, narrated how he was a porn lover back in his secondary school days until his home laptop gave away his secret.

He indicated that while he was in boarding school after first week in resumption, he received a letter via mail from his father expressing his disappointment in his immoral act.

Luck eluded him when his father found contents of the pornographic site he was frequently viewing on the family laptop, for which he said he suffered severe consequences.

In the letter, father of Mr Mekzy, who at that time was nicknamed ‘Wonders’, described his porn addiction as satanic and evil.

“BELOVED SON, Thank U for Ur mail but I have to be very very honest wit U. I and Ur Mum are Highly disappointed wit U on Ur current Behaviour. Let Me ask you??? Who introduced U to going to buy SEX filMS What do you intend to achieve with that?” a portion of the letter read.

Check out letter below: