Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeramaten, has revealed 106 factories are currently working under the One District One Factory (1D1F) policy.

According to him, 148 others are at various stages of construction across the country.

Mr Kyerematen made the disclosure on the floor of Parliament, Thursday, stating it brings to 278, the number of factories rolled out so far.

The minister acknowledged the policy was private sector-led but being facilitated by government.

Subsidies, incentives and provision of utilities to these facilities were some of the services, he indicated, the government had provided and will continue to provide.

Alan Kyerematen

Mr Kyerematen’s comments were in response to a question on the status of the programme by Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Murtala Mohammed, read by Tamale North MP, Alhasan Suhuyini.