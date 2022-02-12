Chief of Salom at Ada in the Greater Accra Region has said that they will not rest until the right thing is done following the activities of Electrochem Ghana Limited in the Songor Lagoon.

Nene Dadebom Anim II’s comment comes after thousands of indigenes on Thursday, 10 February 2022, held a protest over the activities of the company.

According to the residents, the agreement signed by their chiefs with regards to the Songor Lagoon does not favour them.

They are, thus, calling on government to take a second look at the agreement.

But speaking on the matter on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Nene Dadebom Anim II said the lagoon is a source of livelihood for most residents and therefore allowing the company to operate fully was wrong.

“We will blame Electrochem and blame our chiefs, we are blaming the government agencies who are supposed to ensure that the investor operates in a peaceful environment. Electrochem should do due diligence before entering into any agreement with anybody.

“If you are an investor and claim you are investing your money, are you investing it in a venture where you know that there is no profit? If he knows there are owners, why would an investor go and engage others to sign a document for you and so blame everybody responsible?”

To him, Electrochem has had no permit to operate since August last year.

Nene Anim said they protested to ensure that the right thing is done and if nothing is done, they will have no option than to head to court to have the matter resolved.