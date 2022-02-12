An Accra High Court Labour Division has adjourned to February 15, the case involving the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

The court, presided over by Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, after about 40 minutes of discussions with the lawyers of both parties, urged the parties to hold further deliberations.

This is the second time following their first appearance on February 3, 2022, during which the judge urged an out of court settlement.

The counsel for UTAG, Kwesi Keli- Delataa, commended the judge for the diplomatic manner in which he wants the issue to be addressed.

He opined that the two meetings UTAG has had with the government have yielded no positive results.



On whether UTAG will call off the strike as negotiations are ongoing, Mr Keli-Delataa stated that will be determined by the general membership of the association.