One person has died in a road accident at Anloga Junction in Kumasi, following a road rage incident between two drivers.
Others, including a pregnant street hawker and the deceased woman’s infant, have been injured.
According to eyewitnesses, a heavy-duty truck driver intentionally rammed the back of a commercial urvan bus in an attempt to avenge reckless driving.
The heavy-duty truck carting salt had accused a commercial urvan bus driver of reckless driving at Boadi Junction and allegedly threatened to harm the trotro driver.
In a road rage, the truck driver pulled a metal bar from his vehicle and attempted assaulting the other driver.
The trailer driver, after being calmed down by passers-by, drove behind the urvan bus at close-range in what eye-witnesses say looked like an intent to cause harm.
Occupants of the urvan bus alleged the truck driver intentionally hit the mini-bus at the rear to avenge the earlier feud.
Three urvan buses were affected in the process.
The deceased woman was allegedly thrown out of the mini-bus during the impact and was dragged under the trailer for some moments.
The injured in the accident are receiving treatment at the KNUST Hospital.
Street hawkers, who witnessed the situation, were frightened.
Police at Oforikrom have apprehended the driver of the truck to commence investigations.