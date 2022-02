Hasaacas Ladies have done the unthinkable to their opponents in the ongoing Ghana Women’s FA Cup at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi.

The defending champions showed no mercy as they scored an unimaginable margin of 24 goals.

Some reactions from Ghanaians:

Hasaacas ladies should be charged with murder on a football pitch. — Crazy Baldhead (@KolartSackey) February 9, 2022

Hasaacas Ladies v. Barca Femini….I want to watch this match. 😂😂 https://t.co/B1cyjCdZfP — Agbo Erasmus Elorm (@ErasmusAgbo) February 9, 2022

Ah! So, Hasaacas Ladies beat Fiase Golden Royals 24-0 in their Women's FA Cup Round of 64 game? Veronica Appiah alone scored 7 goals.



This would certainly dampen the confidence of the Fiase Golden Royals goalie. Conceding 24 is mental torture…🙄 — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) February 9, 2022

Hasaacas ladies score 24 goals to nil heerh 😂 — S E E D O R F ⚪ (@kwaku_RM) February 9, 2022

Could you believe that in the Women FA Cup Round of 64,Hasaacas ladies beat Fiase Golden Royals 24-0 and the woman of the Match award was giving to Fiase Golden Royals goal keeper. The keeper who took 24 balls from her net 🤣🤣 Ghana football pic.twitter.com/wjrrDifk26 — BaidooNews TV (@baidoonewstv) February 9, 2022