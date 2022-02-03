An Accra High Court Labour Division has urged the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to settle their impasse out of court.

The NLC was very certain that it was going to win the case as it maintained the latter’s action is illegal.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, has given the parties up to Thursday, February 10, 2022, to report back on the progress of the out-of-court settlement.

This, he noted, will determine the way forward in the case.

The case was heard in chamber on Thursday, February 3, 2022, after NLC lawyer, Eva Amihere moved a motion for the case challenging UTAG’s ongoing strike.

Counsel for UTAG, Kwesi Keli-Delataa in a media briefing after the session said that the NLC will be allowed to move its motions if a consensus is not reached by the given date.

UTAG members on all campuses are on strike to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

The almost a month-old strike has sparked worry among students as they anticipate that the academic calendar will be disrupted.

The leadership has already indicated their readiness to face the Commission in court.

But the NLC is seeking an interlocutory injunction from the court to compel the striking lecturers to return to work.