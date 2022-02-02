The National Labour Commission (NLC) says it is ready to withdraw its legal action against the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) over their ongoing strike.

However, that will be only after the association also rescinds its decision and suspends the industrial action.

The Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Amoah, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

“We are in court over the UTAG strike because they didn’t act in accordance with the law but NLC is willing to withdraw the case if UTAG suspends the strike and returns to the negotiation table,” he said.

The NLC is seeking an interlocutory injunction from the High Court in Accra to compel the lecturers to return to work.

The case is expected to be heard on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Already, UTAG has stated that it is ready to launch strong legal arguments to continue with its industrial action in its quest for better conditions of service.

But Mr Asamoah has indicated the lecturers have admitted their action is illegal, hence cannot fathom why they will not return to the lecture halls.

“UTAG has already admitted it didn’t follow due process before embarking on the strike action so as a fair arbiter, we want to ensure the right thing is done,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NLC is confident it will win the case against the lecturers.