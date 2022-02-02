Hip-Hop musician and a member of the La Meme Gang has welcomed a baby boy.

Joseph Pharez Essuman Mensah, known in showbiz circles as RJZ, made the announcement on his social media platforms.

RJZ cradling his baby Source: RJZ/Instagram

The elated 29-year-old has named his son, who he said is his heart’s worth, as Avery Joshua James.

“The world’s best, my joy in the midst of sadness, my Oshry,” he showered more encomiums on his first fruit.

RJZ is already smitten with the boy, and this is evident in the photos he posted of his son lying solemnly on his chest.

He also posted another photo believed to be of the moment he first set eyes on his son in a hospital.