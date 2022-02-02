The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has warned clubs in the Ghana Premier League to only appoint head coaches with License A certificates or face sanctions.

In a statement on Tuesday, the GFA released the list of CAF Licenced A holders who were qualified to serve as head coaches for the league.

Below is a full statement from GFA to the clubs:

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association has released the list of CAF Licence A holders who are qualified to sit on the bench of Premier League Clubs.

Last year, the Technical Directorate led by Bernard Lippert with support from Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, organised refresher courses for holders of Licence A and B to get them abreast with the modern trends in football and to prepare them for the next level in Coaching.

Holders of the CAF Licence A who successfully went through the refresher course will later be introduced to the CAF Pro Licence certificate while the B holders upgrade to Licence A.

In all, 98 Coaches successfully completed their Licence A course while 101 did the course for the Licence B Certificate.

Premier and Division One League Clubs are hereby reminded that the new GFA Coaching convention enjoins Premier League clubs to employ only Licence A certificate holders for the Head Coach position while Division One League Clubs stick to Licence B certificate holders.

Clubs are again informed that Coaches whose names are not in this list are not qualified to sit on the bench. Failure to comply will attract severe sanctions.