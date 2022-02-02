Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has revealed he hid the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Quayeson, on the eve of their swearing-in on January 7, 2021.

This, according to him, was after uncovering that there were attempts by the Majority Caucus to restrain Mr Quayson from being sworn-in following an injunction from a Cape Coast High Court.

He made the revelation in a Joy News hotline documentary titled Ghana’s hung Parliament; a blessing or a curse?

“I took siege of the Assin North MP. I took his phone and put it off. He was being given food and everything because he was not supposed to be seen by anyone,” he recounted.

He said only those who were in charge of getting into the Chamber and himself knew his whereabouts.

Mr Mubarak rubbished the claim that he could be cited for contempt of court because he believes if the court in Cape Coast is looking for someone to serve, then they should have looked for him.

To him, he only got the wind ahead of time on what the court was planning against his colleague and therefore moved him out of his constituency and hid him.

