The Director of Research and Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has hit hard at private legal practitioner, Abraham Amaliba, over the dual citizenship case against Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

To him, Mr Amaliba is part of Mr Quayson’s difficulty when he used to be his lawyer.

Mr Nimako said Mr Amaliba, knowing very well how the legal processes work in the country, failed to do the right thing and allowed his client to breach the laws.

“I partly blame Amaliba for Mr Quayson’s difficulty. He used to be his lawyer and withdrew because he knew the court case was nothing to write home about. He failed to act even when the court had ruled that he cannot be MP,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

The Supreme Court has asked its Registrar to serve notice of a suit before it to the MP who is on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress as an individual.

The order was issued on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, when the case involving the governing NPP and Mr Quayson was heard.

This became necessary because attempts by the bailiff to serve the suit on Mr Qauyson, through Parliament, have proven futile.

Mr Nimako believes Mr Quayson and his legal team have been evading service and strongly affirms all that is happening shows they are dragging their legs deliberately.

He has vowed they will do everything within their powers to ensure that the right thing is done.

But Mr Amaliba on the same show said although he is no more a lawyer for the embattled MP, he thinks the latter is not being treated fairly.

According to Mr Amaliba, the MP has the right to file an application if he disagrees with the court.

“Mr Quayson has done nothing wrong if he files an application that he doesn’t agree with the court. How dare you say that he is delaying? That person has the right to vindicate himself and so those applications are not toilet papers, they are allowed by the rules,” he said angrily.

Mr Amaliba, however, added that Mr Quayson can still hold himself as an MP because he has filed a stay of execution at the Court of Appeal and those matters are still alive.