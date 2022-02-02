Political activist and entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus, has reacted to claims by former Presidential Aide, Koku Anyidoho, relative to an event to mark the 10th anniversary of the late John Evans Atta Mills.



Mr Anyidoho has, in series of recent tweets, called out former President John Dramani Mahama for ‘belatedly’ instituting an entity seeking to preserve the legacy of their former boss, Atta Mills.



“The way Koku dey do e be like say Atta Mills be his personal property,” A Plus captioned a screenshot of a story posted on his Facebook page.

In the said article, Mr Anyidoho called out ‘detractors’ seeking to muscle him out in honouring the memory of Prof. Mills.

