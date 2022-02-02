The government will on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, hold another Town Hall Meeting on the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy).

The event is scheduled to take place at the Sekondi Youth Centre in the Western Region.

This follows a first edition in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua last week.

The exercise forms part of series of engagements aimed at explaining the basics and importance of the E-levy as well as to take feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders that will inform the government’s implementation.

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Sekondi Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Energy Minister; Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Central Regional Minister; Justina Marigold Assan and Western Regional Minister and Takoradi MP; Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah are expected to speak at the exercise.

Also in attendance will be sector-specific Civil Society Organisations and other relevant industry stakeholders.

The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.

This means a charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100.00 on a daily basis (24 hours).

The session, being organised by the Ministry of Information, will be live on various television networks in the country as well as the Ministry’s social media pages.