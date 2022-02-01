General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has proposed some alternatives to the government in place of the levy on electronic transactions (E- Levy).

Speaking on Joy News The Pulse, he explained that the possible means of bridging the gap was to cut on the expenditure proposals to achieve a balanced budget.

“You have a budget now, the problem they are facing is that there’s a gap between the revenue expectation and the expenditure,” he told Joy News.

Mr Nketia insisted the proposed E-Levy applied to even taxes that were not accrued through service nor values creation, hence his struggle to appreciate its rationale.

“So if you cannot bring in enough revenue to support your projected revenue, what do you do to balance? You cut the expenditure proposals then you get a budget that is balanced,” he explained.

He believed their lack of accountability on the part of the government is even more reason not to give more funds to the government.

“If I am your sponsor and I give you money to go shopping. You come back, and I say that account to me how you spent A, B and C, and you say ‘I am powerful, I am not accounting to anybody’, why do you expect us to give you more money?” he questioned.