Award-winning gospel artiste, Joe Mettle and his wife, Salormey Selassie, have unveiled their first child, a baby girl to the world.

This was at a church christening held on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

The little girl’s name has emerged as Ariana Mettle.

The duo tied the knot in a plush ceremony on Saturday, August 15, 2020, which saw scores of celebrities and loved ones in attendance to share in their joy.

But Mrs Mettle was rumoured to be pregnant before their wedding, claims which attracted a lot of attention from fans and followers, claims the musician fought off.

However, the Bo Noo Ni hitmaker and his wife announced the birth of their child with adorable baby bump photos on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.