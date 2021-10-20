Award-winning gospel artiste, Joe Mettle, has set tongues wagging on social media with a baby bump photo of his wife.

In the photos, Mrs Mettle was spotted in an elegant gown with a rasta braid as she poses for the camera.

She gave off a sideways onlooking pose with her hands wrapped around the baby bump.

The musician posted the photo on his Facebook page with a heartfelt appreciation to God and professed his undying love for his wife.

His caption read: I just want to take this time to express how grateful I am to God for the life of this amazing woman in my life @serlcy_d. I love you so much babe and thank God for you. .#Goddidit

The God of Wonders singer tied the knot to Salomey Selassie Dzisa now known as Mrs Salomey Selassie Mettle on August 13, 2020.

The union sparked controversies amid allegations that Mrs Mettle was pregnant and had two children prior to the marriage.

Mr Mettle, however, fought off the claims, stating a lot of artistes are being dragged behind in the name of showbiz.

Following his post, fans and followers have trooped to the comment section to shower the couple with congratulatory messages and God’s blessings.

Check out the post below: