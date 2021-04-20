Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has shared photos and messages with his followers to mark his wife, Salormey Selassie’s birthday.

Mrs Mettle is a year older today, April 20, 2021.

Joe Mettle, however, started the celebration on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Ahead of the big day, he took to his Instagram page to post a photo of her in an all-white outfit as she beamed with smiles for the camera.

He wrote: Birthday celebration loading… My queen @serlcy_d ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Mrs Selassie Mettle.

On Tuesday which happened to be the much-anticipated day, he dropped another lovely photo as he prayed for God’s blessings upon her.

His caption read: Happy birthday to the Love of my life @serlcy_d .God bless your new age babe love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Mr Mettle’s post has since attracted goodwill messages and prayers for his wife on her big day.