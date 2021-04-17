Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, and his wife, Salomey Selassie have stunned fans and followers with their latest social media activity.

The duo have been spotted serving couple goals as they cruised in their posh car in town.

Mr Mettle looked adorable in his white outfit while his wife wore the same white colours with a touch of green.

With Joe behind the steering wheel, his wife recorded the video which had Sinach’s Counting my Blessing playing in the background to which they jammed.

The video had the caption: I’m counting 6th day of my praises, birthday mood.

