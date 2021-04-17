A top-of-the-table clash between Accra Great Olympics and Kumasi Asante Kotoko ended in a stalemate after both clubs failed to score in their penultimate weekend encounter.

At the end of the game, both Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko looked satisfied leaving with a point each.

The game portrayed nothing close to what was expected from a top of the table clash.

The two teams didn’t leave second gear and focused more on not conceding than scoring.

Kotoko came into the game on top of the league but just a point ahead of Great Olympics who were in the second position.

Barreto had been consistent with his starting XI but was forced to play without Fabio Gama who was suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

The presence of the Brazilian was missed as the Porcupine Warriors lacked industry in the middle of the park.

Second half substitute Michael Vinicius arguably had the best chance of the game but missed a free header.

Godfred Asiamah also came close with his effort which was well saved by the Olympics goalkeeper.

Kotoko created half chances but failed to make them count as the Oly Dade boys controlled the game without really threatening in attack.

The result leaves Baretto’s unbeaten run intact as his side still sit at the top of the table.