The Youth and Sports Ministry has announced the return of football fans to the various match venues ahead of this weekend’s league games.

The ongoing Ghana Premier League had to revert to playing games behind closed doors in February this year due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Premier League clubs were hoping to admit fans prior to the start of the second round of the season but a late communique from the GFA saw games behind closed doors last weekend.

The Sports Ministry in a statement released on Friday has officially lifted the restriction, saying clubs are to admit only 25 percent of fans.

The decision comes after several deliberations with the Ghana Football Association, The National Covid-19 Task Force and the Ministry of Sports.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has been tasked with ensuring that the directive is strictly followed, with all COVID-19 protocols enforced.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports is delighted to announce that with immediate effect, approval is granted for football fans (25%) to return to the various League centres to watch both domestic and international competitions subject to observing all the national COVID-19 protocols and the GFA Matchday COVID-19 protocols”.

The Ghana FA has issued a directive that clubs with stewards at their venues will be allowed to admit fans on match day.

Read the statement below: