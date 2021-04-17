Popular Nigerian millionaire and socialite, Mompha, has reacted to Rosemond Brown’s jail term.

He watched Brown’s last video she shared with her fans before being whisked away to prison. She talked about accepting her jail situation and asking for God’s help.

Brown also said that one needs to go through times like this to be made stronger to face the realities of life.

Touched by the video and Brown’s demeanour in the video, Mompha called her a strong woman when he wrote: “Strong Mami”.

His comment has triggered massive reactions with many people praying for God’s blessings for him.